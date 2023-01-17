0
Menu
Business

Debt Exchange Programme: Minority to embark on nationwide roadshows to foster deeper understanding

Haruna Iddrisu.jpeg?resize=564%2C558&ssl=1 Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The Minority NDC Caucus in Parliament is set to embark on nationwide roadshows to foster a deeper understanding of the Debt Exchange Programme.

The Programme is a government initiative seeking to classify domestic bonds into four categories to create fiscal space as part of preparations to qualify Ghana for an International Monetary Fund facility.

Among other things, the roadshows would rally Ghanaians to demand a more favorable resolution to the alleged unprecedented economic crisis Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia-led Economic Management team has plunged the country into.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, in Accra on Monday, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Leader, said: "The inclusion of individual bondholders in the Domestic Debt Exchange is the biggest transfer of funds from the pockets of Ghanaians to the government.”

“ This will leave affected persons, mainly the middle class, improvised while worsening the plight of the poor. This must immediately be stopped.”

"We wish to take this opportunity to indicate our intention to embark on nationwide roadshows to foster a deeper understanding of this matter and rally Ghanaians to demand a more favorable resolution of the economic crisis....”

Mr Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, called on President Akufo-Addo to suspend the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

He, therefore, urged the President to engage in more comprehensive consultations on the matter with all stakeholders and the Ghanaian people.

Meanwhile, the Government on Monday announced an extension of the Debt Exchange Programme to Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: