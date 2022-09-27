Debt restructuring must be fair to local investors – Analyst

Ghana's ballooning public debt

A financial analyst, Jerome Kuseh, has stated that if the government decides to pursue a debt restructuring, it should be fair to local investors.

The issue of debt restructuring has come up in recent times as Ghana's debt stock has become unsustainable due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi coupled with the lack of access to credit due to downgrades by ratings agencies.



He explained that external debts need to be restructured as well.



“Now let’s say you are going to give them [local investors] a haircut, but the foreign investors who only decided to only buy your Eurobonds, they are not going to be subjected to a haircut, where is the fairness in that situation?” he is quoted by citibusinessnews.com.



He also stated that if the government does not restructure external debts as well, local investors may suffer some losses.



“The domestic market stayed with you and kept oversubscribing even to treasury bills. Now, these investors are going to be punished,” he added.

He stressed that the government must “endeavor to do some sort of external restructuring.”



Meanwhile, a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that Ghana’s debt is unsustainable.



According to him, debt restructuring is currently unavoidable as the country’s “public debt to GDP is now about 100 percent”.



In a tweet on September 26, 2022, he wrote: “After calling the minority names because I insisted they add the ESLA and GETFund bonds plus cocoa bills and Sinohydro to the public debt, Govt has finally agreed as part of the IMF negotiation to add all of them!”



