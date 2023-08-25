Decision to picket at Bank of Ghana apt – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen,

Former Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says he supports the decision by the Minority in Parliament to picket at the Bank Of Ghana.

He says every level-headed person will not just rubbish the decision by the Minority but will instead give it a second thought due to what’s happening at the Bank of Ghana.



“Every level-headed person will not rubbish the decision to picket at the Bank of Ghana. I will not do that just because I’m a member of the party in power. I’ve read the NDC’s press conference and that of the Governor.



As a Lawyer, I realized that the NDC had raised pertinent issues in the press statement. I will say these things and not support the Bank of Ghana because of my government. It is a good move by the minority, and I support them on this,” he said.



The NDC Minority in Parliament plans to demonstrate at the Bank of Ghana Headquarters in a bid to pile pressure on its governor and deputy governors to resign following allegations of mismanagement. It has written to the Greater Accra Regional Police serving notice of its plans to protest.

They plan to converge in front of Parliament House and then march through some principal streets in Accra including Osu cemetery, Makola-Rawlings Park, Opera Square and end at the Bank of Ghana.



Among the Minority’s concerns are the GH¢60.8 billion in losses by the BoG and what it has termed as the illegal printing of about GH¢80 billion, between 2021 and 2022 by the Bank of Ghana.



Bank of Ghana’s annual financial report indicated that it lost GH¢55.12 billion due to haircuts that its investments suffered under the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). BoG said its holdings of marketable and non-marketable instruments were exchanged for lower-yielding instruments under the DDEP.