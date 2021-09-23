Declare appointment of GNPC boss at 63 years illegal – Larry Dogbey prays court

CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Kofi Koduah Sarpong

The Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey is challenging the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Kofi Koduah Sarpong in court.

According to Mr Dogbey, the laws of the country were breached when Mr Sarpong was appointed as CEO of GNPC because he had attained the compulsory retiring age of 60 years at the time of his appointment. He said at the time of his appointment, Mr Sarpong was 63 years.



He is also arguing that on 19 January 2017 when Mr Sarpong was appointed as caretaker CEO of GNPC by the President through the, then, minister-designate of energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko who had not then taken office as minister is a clear contravention of Article 80 of the constitution of Ghana and section 10(6) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act 1983 (PNDCL 64).



According to the plaintiff, the appointment of Mr Sarpong was from the onset a nullity, adding that the attorney general who is the second defendant shirked his duty hence the appointment of Mr Sarpong as CEO of GNPC at a time he was 63 and now 67 years.

The plaintiff is of the opinion that Mr Sarpong’s appointment at 63 and his continuous stay in office at 67 is an offence against (PNDCL 64), especially section 27 and Article 199 (1) of the 1992 constitution and the labour law (Act 651).



The suit said Mr Sarpong will continue to stay in office if the court does not compel the appointing authorities to terminate his appointment.



The editor, therefore, wants the court to declare Mr Sarpongs appointment as CEO of GNPC illegal and of no effect.