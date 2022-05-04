Decline-in debt-to-GDP ratio not grounds to borrow more - Economist

Economist, Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Economy is rebounding, Finance Ministry

Debt to GDP ratio drops from 80.1% to 74.4%



Ghana needs to look at debt sustainability, Prof.Bokpin



Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Godfred Bokpin, has asked government to be cautious about borrowing despite a drop in the country’s debt to GDP ratio.



The Ghana Statistical Service in its latest provisional estimates showed that the country recorded a growth rate of 5.4% in 2021, cutting the debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio to 74.4%, from the earlier 80.1%.



In a statement, however, the Finance Ministry stated that “these developments are positive and confirm the fact that the economy is rebounding COVID-19 era, the rate of debt is tapering off, and there is a fiscal expansion with Ghana on track to return to the Fiscal Responsibility Act threshold of 5% of GDP by 2024.”

Prof. Bokpin in a JoyNews interview stated that the reduction in the country’s debt levels should not cause the country to borrow more but instead focus on other debt sustainability measures.



“We have to be very cautious. The fact that debt-to-GDP ratio has dropped on the strength of higher growth doesn’t necessarily mean that we have the fiscal space to go on borrowing,” he stressed, adding that, the “debt-to-GDP ratio in itself is not a comprehensive measure of Ghana’s debt sustainability position”.



“We need to go beyond debt-to-GDP ratio and look at other indicators of debt sustainability, particularly, liquidity measures”.



Making suggestions and recommendations the economist noted that government needs to add value to export commodities to rake in more foreign exchange to augment its debt deficit.



“This current drop in the debt-to GDP ratio as a result of the expansion is a false hope”, he said.