Dedicate about 25% of your investment to cybersecurity - Dr Antwi-Boasiako to businesses

Director-General of Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has entreated businesses to invest in cybersecurity to prevent the unauthorized use of electronic data by criminals.

He advised that businesses set aside a minimum between 15% to 25% of their budget for cybersecurity to avert any problem(s) in future.



Speaking at the launch of the Cybersecurity Awareness Month programme held in Accra on Monday, October 3, 2022, Dr Antwi-Boasiako said, "Whilst we are promoting collaborative engagements to address cybersecurity challenges, I implore the various stakeholders of our obligations to invest in cybersecurity."



He added, "It is my expectation that, organisations should dedicate a minimum of between 15% to 25% of their ICT budget to cybersecurity if we should make any meaningful and sustainable progress in addressing our cybersecurity challenges."



He squashed claims that the Cybersecurity Authority is a revenue collection agency.

The Director-General of Cyber Security Authority noted that his outfit is a revenue-protecting agency as its mandate is to protect critical systems and networks both in the public and private sectors.



The protection of the systems he said will help build a resilient digital economy in the country.







ESA/FNOQ