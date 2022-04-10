Delay in passing E-Levy likely to affect GH¢6.9 billion target – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says it is unlikely that government will be able to achieve the GH¢ 6.9 billion target set for the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

According to him the many delays and hurdles experienced in parliament before the E-levy bill was passed would affect the ability of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to meet the target.



President Nana Akufo-Addo last month signed into law the E-Levy, paving the way for the collection of the levy, which the Finance Minister says will commence in May this year.



Responding to a question by journalists, Mr Ofori-Atta blamed the opposition in parliament for the delay in the passage of the E-Levy.

“How is it possible to achieve the GH¢ 6.9 billion target when the opposition has stopped you for four months? It’s likely we will not get all the GH¢6.9 billion.”



“But depending on the efficiency of the system it is possible, because when you calculate these things you make some marginal provisions to cater for any pluses or minuses. So we’ll endeavour to get there,” he added.