Demand equal playing field on global market- President Akufo-Addo tells African Leaders

Nana Akufo Addo At Museum Of Bible President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has charged African leaders to put their synergies and resources together to articulate a new way of addressing infrastructural concerns on the Continent.

Speaking at an infrastructure solution summit organized by the Africa Finance Corporation in Abuja, Nigeria, the President again encouraged leadership on the Continent, to demand an equal playing field on the global finance market to enable Africa to adequately enhance efficient infrastructural development.

He called on his fellow leaders to join forces to fight-off the “risk premium tag” that has been placed on African countries by investors and global capital markets when it comes to access to capital.

The Infrastructural Summit, one of the biggest networking events, provided a unique platform to address and overcome some of Africa’s historical challenges.

Speaking on the Infrastructural challenges on the Continent, the President implored African Leaders to pull synergies and resources together to ensure effective infrastructural development across the Continent.

On Africa’s access to global capital, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the disparity on the financial market especially against the continent and called for concerted efforts to address it.

”It’s time for the Continent to address and ward-off the perception that African countries are riskier for investors compared to their peers in other parts of the world.

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is a multilateral Financial Institution, created by African sovereign states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment.

