Demand for Ghana made clothing increases ahead of Christmas

Some dressmakers in the Tema and Ashaiman Metropolis are cashing in on the demand for fashionable Ghanaian clothing ahead of the festive season.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Mr. Frank Tano, owner of Franco Fashion at Tema Community One, said there had been an increase in the demand for local dresses, as Christmas approaches, and that, he charges according to the styles and how early the customer wants the dress.



Mr. Tano said he charges between GHC50 to GHC60 for a straight dress, but express sowing goes for GHC80, whilst a 'Kaba' and sleet goes for between GHC100.00 to GHC120.00, adding that, an already sown Kaba and sleet sell at GHC200.00.



'Some of the customers also demand different designs, which also come with different prices, as such styles take a longer time to sew'.



Mrs. Elizabeth Sosi, a seamstress at Ashaiman Lebanon, said due to the upsurge in demand for her dresses, she now closes late, to enable her to satisfy her customers. and also not to disappoint them.



Meanwhile, prices of chicken and other commodities at some markets in Tema the GNA visited had increased due to the Christmas festivities, as confirmed by Mrs. Agatha Mohammed, a cold store owner at Tema Community One.

She said in November, the price of a carton of chicken was selling between GH¢110.00 and GH¢125.00, but had gone up to between GH¢125.00 and GH¢145.00.



Mrs. Mohammed said the price of gizzard, which was previously selling at GH¢115.00, had gone up to GH¢127.00, and that, the price of layer chickens, which used to be GHC35 was now selling at GHC45, while the broiler had gone up to GHC75 instead of GHC65.



Miss Elizabeth Amarh Taifo, a live fowl seller, said prices had been rising as Christmas approached, forcing consumers to go for frozen chicken, which they considered moderate.



Residents of Tema Metropolis are warming up towards Christmas, as official buildings, filling stations, and other entertainment spots had been draped with Christmas decorations.