Demand for increased salaries by worker unions rational – Lord Mensah

Prof. Lord Mensah is an Economist

Salary increments should be indexed against inflation rate

Worker Unions embark on industrial action over increased salaries



Inflation stands at 19.4%



Economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah, has indicated that calls by the various worker unions in the country for increment in wages and salaries are rational.



According to him, the country’s inflation rate and the economic hardships the country currently faces are a justified ground for workers to make demands for increased salaries.



He made the comments while speaking in an interview on TV3.



“It is rational that while prices are going up, we will expect that this reaction will come from the Labour front. These are all reflections of the standard of living being difficult in the Ghanaian environment. For me, as to whether it is realistic or not, it is a demand that will come from every rational consumer.

“Because once you purchase a product and you go to the market the next time and prices are going up, obviously it will not match up with your salary.”



Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress has indicated that he would personally lead the negotiations to ensure the right percentage of salary increments is given workers.



He also stated that salaries should be indexed against the current inflation rate of inflation which is 19%.



Dr. Yaw Baah said “Employers should index our pay to the inflation because the employers change the prices of their goods so the inflation rate does not affect them the way it is affecting us therefore, we should get our salaries indexed.



“Don’t let us rely too much on government and employers. Let us ask the question, what can we do for ourselves as workers and unions? We will negotiate effectively this year and that one, I want to assure you that I will lead that negotiation.



“We will continue to talk; we will continue to negotiate but if the dialogue fails, we are going to embark on an industrial action that has never happened in this country."