Demand for upward adjustment of salaries instead of neutrality allowances – Austin Gammey to CLOGSAG

Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey, has charged the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to demand for an upward adjustment in their salary levels instead of demanding to be paid neutrality allowances.



Latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service showed that inflation for the month of March 2022 hit 19.4%. This, Austin Gammey believes, may further increase if government heeds the calls for the payment of neutrality allowance.



“There is a way out. They can always negotiate, such that instead of an allowance, if they have to make some adjustment in their wage level, the base pay level, not at the tripartite meeting but at their own meetings. Adjust their pay a bit, instead of the neutrality allowance which will be latched onto by others. Or find something else to do, because the current language is very problematic and should not be introduced in the first place.”

“So clearly what we are doing to ourselves now will only trigger further inflationary pressures in this country and all of us will live to suffer the consequences for it,” he added.



CLOGSAG is currently on strike after it laid down its tools on April 21, 2022, over the government’s inability to pay the allowance agreed on in January.



Neutrality allowance is defined as an allowance paid to civil and local government workers to prevent them from engaging in partisanship while conducting their affairs when they are in their various offices.



Meanwhile, this has sparked conversations on whether payment of the allowance is necessary, especially in the midst of the current economic hardships.



However, the government has agreed to pay the ‘Neutrality Allowance during the last quarter of 2022.