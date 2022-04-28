Demands for salary increment can only be met by printing money – Prof. Stephen Adei

Prof.Stephen is a renowned economist

Government has to reduce expenditure by 20%, Prof. Adei

Worker Unions demand increase in salaries



concerns of workers are legitimate



Renowned Ghanaian educationist and economist, Professor Stephen Adei, has opined that government should consider printing more money to enable them to increase the salaries of public sector workers.



Sympathizing with the agitating workers due to the current inflation rate and economic hardships, Prof. Adei noted that this was the only viable alternative government has.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, he said, “At this moment, the government’s projected expenditure in order for the economy not to collapse is such that the government has to reduce expenditure by 20%. And already, debt servicing and public sector wages take about 95 to 98 per cent.



So yes, I have no doubt at all that given the economic circumstances, the price increases, the petroleum prices, workers are having a hard time. But I can’t see how the government can pay any significant increase now, other than printing money”, he stated.