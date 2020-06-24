Press Releases

Demolition of staff housing facility of the Nigerian High Commission, Roman Ridge, Accra

The attention of Nii Nortey Owuo III Osu Mantse has been drawn to a highly publicized demolition exercise which took place within the High Commission of the Republic of Nigeria, Roman Ridge, Accra, over the weekend.

It is further reported that the person complicit in the unlawful act describes himself as Osu Mantse.



Nii Nortey Owuo III, Osu Mantse, would like to emphasis that he has no hand in the unlawful act and that he has not or would not have authorized any of his elders or agents to commit such a brazen affront to the dignity and sovereignty of a friendly and brotherly country, the Republic of Nigeria.



Nii Nortey Owuo III, Osu Mantse, has been around long enough to know that matters affecting High Commissions and Embassies are handled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for and on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

The Office of Osu Mantse dissociates itself entirely from this unwarranted act of sheer vandalism.



The good name of our fatherland, Osu must not ever be associated with such acts.

Source: The Office of Osu Mantse

