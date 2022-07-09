Deputy Lands Minister inaugurates 22 District Mining Committees in Central Region

The deputy minister has charged the committee members to discharge their duties diligently

Committee members charged to work within confines of law

Government committed to sanitizing mining sector, says minister



Regional minister stresses importance of mineral resources to mining sector



The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has challenged members of the District Mining Committees dotted across the country to rise above personal interest and play a central role in the government’s reformation agenda in the mining sector.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Central Regional District Mining Committees on Friday, July 8, 2022, George Mireku Duker said the government’s intention to revive the small-scale mining sector would be unattainable if the District Mining Committees do not discharge their mandate effectively.



Mr Mireku Duker reiterated the position that committees have a strategic role to play in helping government achieve its objective for the sector.

He added that the committees draw their legal power backing from Section 92 of the Minerals & Minerals Act, (Act 703), 2006, and charged them to act within the confines of this law.



“Your mandate is to supervise all the small-scale mining activities in your respective districts. You are to monitor the activities they embark on and how they do them. With the confidence imposed in you, going forward, Ghanaians shouldn’t have a cause to complain about illegalities in the system," he said.



The Deputy Minister appealed to the members of the committees to work collaboratively with the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that responsible mining methods are strictly obeyed.



Roping in the Community Mining Scheme, Mr Duker said that the committees have been granted authority to ensure that activities of the various community mining concessions are in synch with the laws.



He said: “You are to work with the Minerals Commission and NPA to deliver results. The onus is on you to prove your worth and I have confidence that you will not disappoint. We are counting on you to execute your task well,”.

Hon. Duker laid emphasis on the government’s plans to regularize the sector and rid it of the harmful practices crippling its growth.



He made the observation that the introduction of some measures is targeted at cleansing the space and raising Ghanaian moguls in the mining sector.



Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, in her address commended the Lands Ministry for what she deems to be a “rejuvenating program to ensure compliance with Mining Act of 2006”.



She stressed the importance of the country’s resources to the socio-economic development of the country and provided justifications for the drastic actions the government is taking to address the challenges in the sector.



The Dean of the Committee pledged the support of the members to the government agenda and assured them that they will discharge their mandate efficiently.