Deputy Lands Minister inspects ongoing housing projects

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio(L)

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, Contributor

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has inspected an ongoing housing project for Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Meteorological Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The site visit was to assess the progress of work and to ensure that the project will be delivered on time.



The Deputy Minister stated that a community police station would also provide services to residents of the nearby districts.



The project, which is a land swap deal between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and a private developer, is situated in Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

It includes 504 housing units, a clinic, a school block, a police maintenance unit, a police barrack, a police station, a fuel depot and a garage.



The Technical Director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa, who accompanied the Deputy Minister, disclosed that the project involves moving the inhabitants of the Ghana Airport Company and the Meteorological Service to the Jubilee Enclave to make room for the construction of the Jubilee City Project.