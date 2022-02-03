Deputy Lands Minister tasks PMMC to sensitize public on their operations

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker had tasked the management of the Precious Mineral Marketing Company (PMMC) to engage the public and sensitize them on activities of the Mineral marketing company.

He urged them to collaborate with stakeholders in the mining communities and set up offices in the mining districts to make them accessible to the firms.



He believed that such move will prevent the sale of minerals through illegal means christened “black market”.



He applauded the current management for their efforts in clearing the debt that once crippled the company.



He disclosed that the company has reduced the debt from 30million Cedis to 15million Cedis.

He noted that the interest on the debt has impacted negatively on the operations of PMMC and promised to deliberate with the Sector Minister on ways to clear the debt.



The Managing Director of PMMC, Nana Kwasi Awuah gave a thorough overview of the work of the PMMC.



He highlighted the work his administration has done to turnaround the fortunes of PMMC.



He also commended the Deputy Minister for his support so far for helping to turn around the fortunes of the Company and said his outfit will continue to work in the interest of the public.



The Deputy Minister and his entourage further paid a working visit to the National Assay Laboratory to abreast themselves with the operations of the Assay Centre.