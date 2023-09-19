Deputy Lands Minister touts impact of technology on mining sector as he launches new assay lab

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has espoused the crucial role of technology and innovation as elements of utmost significance and importance in the process of creating positive, progressive and sustainable developments in Ghana’s mining industry.

Delivering a speech at the commissioning of the Intertek Minerals Photonassay Laboratory in Tarkwa On Tuesday, 19th September 2023, the Deputy Minister noted that the fourth industrial era is anchored and typified by technological innovations and that any country that does not act swiftly embrace these innovations will be left behind.



Mireku Duker remarked that fortunately for Ghana, leadership particularly, the current government has demonstrated its unrelenting efforts and commitment to ensuring that the country’s mining space is driven by the best of technological inventions.



“Ghana’s abundant mineral resource endowment that anchors its development continues to be explored and exploited by some five hundred (500) exploration projects and about twenty-three (23) large-scale mining operations, respectively.



“These are ably supported by some two hundred and thirty-five (235) companies offering engineering and mine support services such as drilling, contract mining, and assaying services, among others, with Intertek Minerals being one of such giant players in the sector and the reason we are gathered here today,” he stated.



Mireku Duker then specified some of the impactful benefits of a technologically driven mining sector will have on Ghana’s economy.



Narrowing it down to the Intertek PhotoAssay Laboratory Services, the Deputy Minister outlined that a proper assaying laboratory is crucial for the sector and the country because it helps ensure accurate valuation of the minerals.

He also mentioned some specific features of the PhotoAssay technology that he is certain will deal with every challenge that comes with assaying gold.



“A functional mining industry, therefore, requires an equally functional Assay Laboratory Service at all stages of the mineral value chain, from resource estimation, and ore optimization studies to mine site rehabilitation after closure.



“Ladies and gentlemen, because of the potential capital-intensive and risky nature of the mining industry, optimization, cost control, innovation and resilience are required as pillars of mining development strategies along its entire value chain. Additionally, the need for an analytical method that delivers a rapid yet accurate result in an environmentally friendly manner has become even more imperative in making real-time decisions along the mineral value chain.



“The PhotonAssay Laboratory, I am told, is a revolutionary analytical technique that ushers in a new era of speed, accuracy, and safety in gold analysis. One of the notable features and capabilities of the PhotonAssay technology is the delivery of results in a fraction of the time required by conventional methods. This speed can significantly improve decision-making processes in mining operations,” he said.



The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah vouched for the credibility and competence of the company, noting that their arrival will greatly help the country.



“Based on research, Photon Assay Technology represents a groundbreaking advancement. It is a chemical-free and non-destructive method that precisely measures gold concentrations in samples. By subjecting samples to high-energy x-rays, this innovative technology excites atomic nuclei, resulting in faster, safer, and environmentally friendly analysis of gold.

“The implementation of Photon Assay services at the Tarkwa laboratory showcases Intertek's dedication to investing in advanced technology to consistently enhance quality, sustainability, safety, efficiency, and value for its clients. It is evident that Intertek Minerals Ltd. is fully committed to supporting the mining and exploration industry in West Africa.



Mr. John Fowler, Senior Vice President of Minerals and Exploration and Productions said “Intertek Minerals is excited to introduce PhotonAssay technology to our Tarkwa laboratory. This advancement is a testament to our ongoing pursuit of excellence and our desire to provide the gold industry in West Africa with the best possible support," stated.



The Director General of Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Mr. Isaac Mwinbelle said “I wish to acknowledge the crucial role of Intertek Minerals Ltd. in exploration activities in Ghana for various minerals, especially Gold and most recently Lithium, one of the critical minerals globally been sought after.



“Intertek’s Tarkwa site has become a hub for other mineral exploration in West Africa. This new Technology marks further investment to support the mining supply chain in Ghana and use its Tarkwa hub as a base for other minerals exploration in West Africa”, he added.



