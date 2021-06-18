Desertification and Drought Day: Restoration, land, recovery

NACPaCC is calling on all Ghanaians to treat the land as a limited and precious natural capital

Source: Mahama Saani, Contributor

Today, marks yet another important day to us at Northern Advocacy Center for Peace and Climate Change, NACPaCC, as the World Drought Day to Combat desertification and drought is observed.

It is our interest to promote public awareness about the National efforts to combat desertification. The day is a unique moment to remind everyone that land degradation neutrality is achievable through problem-solving, strong community involvement and cooperation at all levels.



In partnership with Forestry commission Ghana (Tamale district of forestry commission), NACPaCC have supervised and given out 3,440 varieties of tree seedlings to schools, communities, cooperate organization and individuals from 1st June - 14th June 2021.



And we are of the view that continuity of this project will focus on turning degraded land into healthy land. Restoring degraded land brings economic resilience, creates jobs, raises incomes and increases food security. It helps biodiversity to recover.



It locks away the atmospheric carbon warming the Earth, slowing climate change. It can also lessen the impact of climate change and underpin a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Indeed, the government of Ghana under the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources has declared June 11, as Green Ghana day with the target of planting 5 million varieties of trees. NACPaCC would want to express our profound happiness to this policy as many Ghanaians participated with a lot of interest in getting a tree or more to plant

Restoration of land requires even more attention now. When the land degrades and stops being productive, natural spaces deteriorate and transform. Thus, greenhouse gas emissions increase and biodiversity decreases. It also increase our farmers losses during farming



NACPaCC is therefore calling on all Ghanaians and members of the global community to treat the land as a limited and precious natural capital, prioritize its health in the pandemic recovery and push hard to restore the land during the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.



NACPaCC would like to recommend strongly that:



• The Greening Ghana should be observed much more throughout the month of June as other countries such as South Africa is doing.



• More support to Environmental Protection Agency, Forestry commission and it’s Civil society organization partners to raise more varieties of tree seedlings to make it more accessible to interested people to come for it.

• Government as a matter of National Security should help our MMDA to help reduce the negative effects of the Cattle Fulani impact on farmland



In conclusion, the goal of 2021 Desertification and Drought Day is to demonstrate that investing in healthy land as part of a green recovery is a smart economic decision not just in terms of creating jobs and rebuilding livelihoods, but in terms of insulating economies against future crises caused by climate change and nature loss, and in accelerating progress on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals as more importantly restoration of our land.



Everyone has a role to play because everyone has a stake in the future. Thank you and may God bless you.