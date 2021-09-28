Desist from engaging third-parties in loan acquisition – EOCO to salaried workers

The Economic and Organised Crime Office

• EOCO has warned salaried workers against engaging in third party loan acquisition

• The body warned that such persons do so at their own risk



• According to EOCO, fraudsters woo workers through text messages and calls promising loan offers



The Economic and Organised Crime Office has cautioned the general public and salaried workers against engaging third parties in loan acquisition process.



According to a text message issued by telecommunications companies to subscribers, EOCO urged all salaried workers to refrain from the move or do so at their own risk.

“EOCO wishes to caution all salaried workers to desist from involving 3rd parties in the acquisition of loans. Anyone who transacts business with such persons does so at their own risk. Thank you,” the text message read.



Meanwhile, persons posing as fraudsters are said to be taking advantage of the financial constraints of salaried workers.



According to reports, the fraudsters in a bid to woo the workers, offer text messages promising loan offers at affordable rates.