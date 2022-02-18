Desist from taking steps to privatize GACL – Airport workers urge new Managing Director

Pamela Djamson-Tettey has been appointed as new Managing Director of GACL

GACL gets new Managing Director

Pamela Djamson-Tettey assumes office on February 18. 2022



Pamela Djamson-Tettey has over 25 years of professional and working experience



Leadership of the workers union at the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) have urged its newly appointed Managing Director, Pamela Djamson-Tettey to prioritize the best interest of the company.



According to Deputy General Secretary of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), John Sampa wants the MD to desist from prioritizing the company as plans were in place by her predecessor.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Sampa said, “The airport and the aviation sectors are internationally regulated, hence there are international standards to follow. When you come, and you are considered as somebody who only came to execute a certain parochial interest, the international community may lose interest in the company and we may be downgraded. We should know that even though we are on top, we are in competition and we believe that if we follow a roadmap that ensures our image is not touched, we will end up being the aviation hub in the sub-region.”

“The workers had reason to believe that Yaw Kwakwa was in talks with some Turkish company to privatize the GACL. When we asked, he denied it, but he later said the people brought an unsolicited proposal. So, what we are saying is that a new MD must not consider privatizing the company. They should manage the company well to raise money while ensuring that all the loopholes are blocked.”



Meanwhile, the Board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have appointed a new Managing Director in the person of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey.



This comes following an emergency meeting of the GACL Board held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, which saw Yaw Kwakwa submit his resignation as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited which took effect on February 17, 2022.



In a statement announcing Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey’s appointment, the GACL said the new Managing Director will assume office effective February 18, 2022.



It also detailed the academic and professional experiences of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey who takes over as the third woman to be appointed as Managing Director of GACL.