Despite, Ofori Sarpong ready to build one of Ghana's biggest poultry farms – Agric Minister reveals

Business partners Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has revealed plans by business partners, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite to build one of the biggest poultry farms in Ghana.

According to the minister, the businessmen bought into the idea after listening to his compelling argument about agriculture, specifically poultry farming as a business during a meeting.



“Your senior brothers, Despite and Ofori came to meet me that after our last meeting when we discussed something about the poultry industry, Ofori said myself and Despite can do poultry as a business and as means of feeding the country if this is what you are saying,” he told Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM.



According to the minister, the two have committed to the project with his assurance of finding them a land for such massive project.



“After showing them the numbers, they said I should give them land, so I am looking for a land for them at Dahwenya and they have assured me that they will build one of the biggest poultry farms in the country,” he stated.



The minister added that government will soon rollout another version of the Planting for Food and Jobs policy which will boost the country’s agriculture sector.

GA/SARA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







