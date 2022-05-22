Develop insurance products for the arts – NIC told

The National Insurance Commission (NIC)

Source: GNA

Some Ghanaian celebrities engaged in the performing arts, entertainment, sports and social media content producers have urged the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori to develop insurance products that cater to their professions.

The celebrities said they use some parts of their bodies in their craft and sometimes in the course of their work, they could lose that function, which could deny them earning regular income



The discussions came up when the National Insurance Commission (NIC) organized a workshop for selected celebrities.



The workshop on the theme: Principles of Insurance, is part of efforts by the NIC to engage the various sectors of the economy and educate them to have a fair understanding and appreciation of insurance as a risk mitigating mechanism.



Some of the celebrities who shared experiences said a music artiste could lose his or her voice, a footballer could get injured in the legs and it will be interesting for instance to insure their body parts used in their craft.



Dr Ofori, the Commissioner of Insurance, in a response, said there are policies available on the Ghanaian insurance market that are tailored for these unforeseen mishaps.

He said such insurance policies are broadly termed Disability Insurances and explained that disability insurance may vary depending on the part of the body that earns the artiste regular income.



Giving examples, Dr Ofori said, “a footballer whose source of income is playing of football can be described under the disability policy as incapable of playing football once he can no longer (temporarily or permanently) be able to earn an income as a result of a bad injury. Similarly, a singer could be described as incapable of singing if he or she loses the voice. All of these can be defined under the disability insurance”.



Some of the participants who attended the workshop included Veteran Actor, David Dontoh, Musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Abeiku Santana of Okay FM, Entertainment blogger, Zionfelix, Musician Okyeame Quame.



Others are Jackline Mensah, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo), Yvonne Nelson, Cece Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, Habiba Sinare Ameyaw Debrah, Benedicta Gafah and many others



Participants were presented with certificates.