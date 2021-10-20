Develop standards for production and distribution of fertilizer – Fertilizer Chamber

File photo a fertilizer

The Chamber of Fertilizer-Ghana has emphasised the need for standards to be developed in the production and distribution of fertilizer for farmers.

According to Chief Executive of the Chamber, Prince Akoto-Adipah, this is necessary to monitor fertilizer distribution and production in the country.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Akoto-Adipah revealed that some farmers in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern region claim they have been sold inferior fertilizer which has negatively impacted their produce.



“As a chamber, we feel that the standards can be raised a bit more and this brings us to ethical issues that have to be dealt with currently in the industry. We are very positioned to ensure that members fall in line and that they are not able to have their way wherein some instances products bagged in some branded sacks with specific formulas turn out to be different contents.”

“As much as we sympathize with farmers that have fallen victim to this, we will call as a chamber for further investigations so that they will be able to establish the real cause. So, for food security issues, we don’t have to leave any stone unturned,” he said.



Fertilizer is a key component of farmers produce.