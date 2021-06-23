Diaspora Investment Summit a crucial step to attract investment – Frema Opare

• Madam Frema Opare has said that the Diaspora Investment Summit is a worthy initiative to generate more revenue for the development of the country

• She said diasporans play a role in the development and growth of many countries across the world



• The Diaspora Investment Summit initiative falls in line with ten-year plan geared towards bringing the needed investments for recovery and development in the country



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has held the maiden edition of the Diaspora Investment Summit in Accra to deliberate on ways to rope in revenue from the diaspora community to help develop the country.



Speaking on behalf of the president of the Republic, the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare said the initiative is worthy and a step in the right direction to ensure the growth of Ghana’s economy and make the country visible on the world market.



She explained that, the diaspora plays a crucial role in the development and growth of many countries across the world, hence her call to ensure that, Ghana takes advantage of the maiden edition of the summit to create investment opportunities in the country.

“It is a great pleasure to be part of this occasion especially because it is the maiden edition (of the ) Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit, with an objective to attract foreign direct investments into our country.



"This initiative is a worthy cause as it seeks to mobilize worldwide support for Ghana and put Ghana on the map. The Diaspora community play important role in the economic development of home country....



"Beyond their well-known role as senders of remittances, they also promote trade and foreign direct investments and transfer of knowledge and skills,” she added.



She further stated that government is committed to ensuring that the diaspora community has a hassle-free process in investing in the country, hence the initiative to setup the diaspora affairs office.



“Knowing how relevant the diaspora community is to the development of the Ghanaian economy, the government in 2017, established the diaspora affairs desk and secretariat at the office of the president.

"This office is to engage with the diaspora associations more directly and build linkages to harness market access, expertise and knowledge for political inclusion, economic and socio-cultural development,” she added.



She also noted that “the initiative falls in line with ten-year plan geared towards bringing the needed investments for recovery and development in the country.”



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Yofi Grant has said that the Ghana is moving away from just a raw material exporter to a product exporter by adding value to raw materials as part of plans to attract more revenue to develop the country.



According to him, this is the time to contribute significantly to the growth of Africa.



