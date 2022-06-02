Digital transformation key to economic growth – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The growth of the local economy, amid the shocks arising from the pandemic, has been attributed to the unrelenting efforts of government to build a robust digital economy which is deemed to be pivotal to the future of the country’s development.

The Vice President, who was speaking at the 6th Ghana CEOs Summit, therefore urged industry players to embrace digitisation and make it part of their operations to remain competitive.



Over 500 CEO’s, stakeholders and government officials were in attendance for the summit.



According to Vice President: “The absence of building an integrated economic model, founded on the removal of the human interface in national economic agenda, corruption and the general inefficiency will continue to hamper the quest for an economic leap.



It is against this backdrop that, he said, government has since been putting in place measures to design and implement a robust framework for a digital economy.



“Various digital infrastructure have been introduced to make the conduct of business and living generally easier and more efficient,” he added.

Some of these critical systems include the digital property address system, unique national identity card – which has so far captured over 16 million Ghanaians, mobile money interoperability – which is driving financial inclusion, tax identification number, as well as several digital reforms in some government agencies.



Among other pronouncements, Dr. Bawumia noted that Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will soon be included in the digitisation reforms. “The assemblies are also a major bottleneck, especially when it comes to the granting of permits and so on,” he noted.



It is against this background that he said the government seeks to digitise their operations, with the hope to bring efficiency, and enhancing service delivery while promoting transparency and accountability.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana CEO Network, Ernest Egyir, urged both the private and the public sectors to use technology to fight corruption.

According to him, such a move will help prevent loss of public funds and inefficiencies in the public and private sectors.



He called for efficiency and quality of public services through the consolidation of digital innovation in Ghana to create better jobs and economic opportunities for businesses to operate.



The summit presented the opportunity for participants to proffer concrete, innovative and actionable solutions to help the country move forward, build resilient companies and develop outstanding CEOs.



Discussions centred on how local businesses can be radically transformed to become multinational entities that traverse and transcend the African continent.



During the programme, several captains of industries from various sectors of the economy were recognised for their outstanding roles and achievements.

The Women CEO Leadership Network was launched at the summit.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







