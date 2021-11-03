Digitalisation making life easy for the rural poor – Bawumia’s spokesperson

Vice President’s Bawumia's spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako

The Vice President’s spokesperson has contended that the digitalisation agenda being championed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is making vast improvements in the lives of the rural poor across the country.

He said the digitalisation in the operations of the scholarships is making life easier for the rural poor.



Dr. Gideon Boako said, hitherto, people from the rural poor may have to travel all the way from the village to the city centres to access the services at the scholarship secretariat.



“But now, the rural and the less privileged in the society have to sit at the comfort of their homes and by a click of a button to access scholarships,” he stated.

Dr. Boako made this comment on Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.



He stressed that many of the people who otherwise would have travelled all the way to Accra to access government services are now having access to many services such as renewal of driver’s licenses, passports among others using their mobile phones.