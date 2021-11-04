Digitalization will ensure transparency, accountability – George Ayisi

George Kwadwo Ayisi, NADMO's Director of Communications

Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) George Ayisi, has lauded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s public lecture on the digitalization of the system, saying it will ensure accountability in the system by means of leaving paper trails that will counter corruption in the system.

He said the introduction of digitalization in the payment system will seal leakages that were hitherto in the system with the manual approach.



Mr. Ayisi asserted that relevant state agencies like the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Customs, and Excise Duties can just access their computers to ascertain payment has been made.



He said the digitalization drive will help the authorities to track how much has gone into the Consolidated Fund at any given time and in the instance where someone is misusing state funds, the audit process can expose such corruption in the system.



Mr. Ayisi said when the system is digitized in the nation’s financial system as the Vice President elucidates, it will leave paper trails that will make it easy for accountability.



He said in the case of auditing the digitization drive will help in the checks and balances in the system by knowing who took what and for what purposes in the financial sector.

Mr. Ayisi said this in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on Wednesday, November 3.



He was commenting on the heels of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia’s public lecture at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2.



“When we digitize everything, especially financial where financial transactions are concerned, it is easy for paper trails to be there and so if ‘X’ took some amount we can easily know who took it and what was it used for, at what time?.



So it will not be what you are reporting to the auditor but any other person can see it. And I think it’s a good thing,” the NADMO PRO opined on the New Day.