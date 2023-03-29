Digitisation is the way to go – US Veep echoes Bawumia’s position on economy

Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has reaffirmed the need for African Countries including Ghana to invest significantly and reposition their economies through digitisation.

Digitization, she noted is essential for the growth and expansion of 21st-century economies as it benefits citizens in various endeavours including students, farmers, business people amongst others.



Her call follows widespread digitisation reforms and initiatives spearheaded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia which has earned Ghana commendations amongst its peers in relation to growing their economies in the 21st century.



“One area where we must together make progress is in the digital economy. Whether you’re a student relying on virtual courses, a farmer relying on an app for early warning about extreme weather or a small business owner looking to sell goods online, digital services are essential to 21st-century economies,” she said in an address at the Independence Square in Accra.



She said while some African countries are lagging behind in terms of digital services and significant digitisation of their economies, others are leading the charge in digital solutions. The situation she said is a compelling reason for the United States to mobilise resources in billions of dollars to Africa to expand and improve access to internet services.



“The partnership between the public and private sector is essential. Partnerships that combine the experience and expertise of the private sector with the rich and capacity only governments can provide. Together we can unleash growth and opportunity what either the public or private sector can achieve on its own. The United States is committed to build these types of partnerships to improve digital inclusion on the continent,” Kamala Harris added.

These latest assertions of the US Veep add to the loads of commendations on Ghana’s digitisation agenda which has been championed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Dr. Bawumia has consistently stated that the digitisation agenda embarked upon by government is one major path leading to growth and consolidation of the Ghanaian economy.



It will be recalled that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a public lecture on the State of the Ghanaian economy bemoaned the story of successive governments largely focusing their attention on managing crises relating to the economy instead of building systems that will strengthen and enhance economic prospects of the country.



Initiatives such as the National Identification Cards, digitisation of passport acquisition, mobile money interoperability, accessing essential services on digital platforms are among the many digital reforms that have significantly repositioned and strengthened the economy.