Digitise agriculture to make it attractive to the youth - Dr. Sarpong

Kofi Kodua Sarpong, Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, has called for digitalization in the agriculture sector in order to make it more attractive for the youth to help reduce graduate unemployment.

According to Dr. Sarpong, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s economy was running at 7 percent GDP but it saw a sharp decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.



He further noted that agriculture has been a major contributor to Ghana’s economy and if harnessed properly, it will attract more youth into the sector.



“Agriculture remains one of the critical sectors that make a contribution to GDP over the years. We need to design policies that will make it more attractive, particularly for the youth. This has the propensity of creating sustainable employment, thereby, reducing unemployment,” he said this at the 10th edition of the Ghana Economic Forum in Accra.



He further urged Ghanaians to prepare themselves to go the digital way to propel prosperity for all and sundry.



“Technology undoubtedly is emerging as the force of Ghana’s economy for the 21st century of global competitiveness. Therefore, there are massive opportunities in equipping oneself in technology,” he said.

Dr. K.K. Sarpong emphasized that the energy sector is also vital in driving the industrialization agenda of the government, adding that, investment in it is necessary for the long-term sustainability of the country’s economy.



About the GEF



This year’s edition focuses on the youth and will be held under the theme ‘Strengthening Home-grown Policies to underpin the national digitisation drive and shared financial prosperity’.



The three-day event will be chaired by the Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Dr. K.K. Sarpong, and will assemble experts from various sectors of the economy to discuss and proffer different solutions for economic development.



As part of this year’s event, Day-1 will look at the impact of the government’s economic recovery policies and digitalization of the Ghanaian economy; while Day 2 will focus on youth employment with Day 3 discussing issues in the energy sector.

The forum will explore strategic and home-grown policies which have the propensity to stimulate economic growth.



The theme for Day-2 of this year’s GEF will be ‘Driving job creation through entrepreneurship, technology and innovation’.



The final day of the GEF will be dedicated to the crucial energy sector under the theme ‘Africa Energy Sector; ensuring medium- to the long-term sustainability of the West Africa sub-region.