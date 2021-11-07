Digitization drive: Bawumia showing the way in modernising economy - Dr. Gideon Boako

Economic Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice President Dr. Gideon Boako has disclosed that banks will soon accept Ghana Card for transactional purposes.

According to him, this will help improve customer confidence in the banking industry.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Okay Fm’s Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that the digitization drive being spearheaded by the Vice President under the Akufo-Addo led government is focused primarily on addressing basic challenges that banks hitherto were facing.



"Previously when someone needed to acquire a loan from bank he needed to provide so much information which the banks could not even verify and that they could even deny you...



"But now, through the digitization drive of the Vice President, banks are now becoming comfortable with information provided by customers who seek facilities from these banks.

"However, the processes and system are gradually being built to absorb the economic drive of the country and make things more accessible.



"We need to modernize the economy but how do we do this? The Vice President has shown the way and Ghana will soon be like America and the other advance countries," he added.



