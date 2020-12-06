Directive to TV and radio stations

The NCA says media houses should abide by the terms and conditions of their authorisation

Source: NCA

The National Communications Authority wishes to draw the attention of the media who are authorised by the Authority to the terms and conditions of their authorisation and urged all Broadcasting Operators to ensure their operation before, during and after the elections do not contravene the conditions stated in their authorisation.

In consonance with the Authority's contribution to Ghana's democracy, the NCA directs all TV and Radio Authorisation Holders to be mindful and strictly observe:



• the conditions of their licences and authorisations.



• Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Acts, 2008 (Act 775) which mandates licensees and Authorisation Holders of the Authority not to engage in acts detrimental to national security and the public interest.



So conceived, a breach of the law, once established, will compel the NCA to revoke or suspend the licence or authorisation of the radio or TV station on grounds of national security or public interest.

In line with this, the NCA cautions all Authorisation Holders to cease and desist from engaging or participating in activities of any political party as established convention which prohibit political parties from engaging in political activities or campaign 24 hours before the elections due to be held on 7th December 2020.



Kindly take note and comply accordingly.



Issued by the National Communications Authority:

Source: NCA