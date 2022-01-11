Disassociate from 'goro boys' in DVLA services - Authority

Driver Vehicle License Authority

Source: GNA

The public have been cautioned against allowing “goro boys” serving as mediators to fast track the processing of their licensees at the Driver Vehicle License Authority (DVLA).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast on Tuesday, the Central Regional Manager of the Authority, Lawrence Adom said it was putting in persistent efforts to totally wipe “goro boys” from interfering with the services of the DVLA which it described as 'uncalled for'.



“You may end up duped or spend huge amounts to charlatans who are so inconsiderate and would do anything to make you fall for their lies," Mr Adom said.



The Central Regional Manager of the Authority indicated that, over the years, Ghanaians had grown used to the tradition of involving mediators in every aspect of their dealing.



The act, he said had been normalized in the society such that people tend to seek protocols or get the mediators to scheme their ways through meeting their needs.

Condemning the act, he urged all to desist from their engagement with any mediator of any sort adding “our services have improved, the system is not unreasonably hard, get through it in a good way”, he encouraged.



He said getting a license at the Authority only needed applicants to meet the requirements and go through the system with no stress or worry.



“Be 18 and above, show proof of age, be of sound mind with no deformities that affect driving and we will gladly endorse you and make you go smoothly through the system.



“We are totally against middlemen facilitating the process, a lot of licenses are fake because of this notion”, the Regional Manager added.