Disclaimer: Unilever Ghana cautions public

Unilever Ghana

We have tracked a whatsapp post making the rounds purporting that Unilever is celebrating its 80th Anniversary for which it is engaging the public, and promising gift packages.

Unilever Ghana is calling on members of the public to ignore this whatsapp post request. Our checks show that this post is linked to the activities of scammers, hoping to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.



Unilever will only engage members of the public on such milestones through its publications in the traditional media and on its official brands, social media, and careers pages.

