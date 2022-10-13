Disclose E-Levy inflows allocated to infrastructural development – GhCCI to Finance Ministry

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) is demanding that the Ministry of Finance discloses Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) inflows and the proportion spent on infrastructural development so far.

The Government during its advocacy for Ghanaians to accept the tax regime had campaigned fervently that proceeds from the E-Levy would be used to support infrastructural projects in the country.



Addressing the media at the end of its annual general meeting, executive member of GhCCI, Surveyor Osei Asante says the Chamber subsequently endorsed the e-levy on this premise and is therefore charging the government to immediately make these disclosures.



“The Chamber gave its tacit support to the E-levy when we met the President,” surveyor Asante reiterated.

He continued: “Apart from the hue and cry about it, we realized that gradually people are paying, we realized that inflows are coming. So we want them to do an assessment of it and as they promised us that most of it would be for the construction industry, how much has so far been allocated to it.”



The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry also threatened to sue the government and take over institutions built under government contractors.



They are therefore demanding the outstanding debts amounting to over GH¢8 billion owed its members.