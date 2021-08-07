Discriminatory practices by GRA on businesses will be reconciled – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured businesses that discriminatory practices by the Ghana Revenue Authority on businesses will gradually be reconciled.

His comments come after some business owners have complained of being subjected to harassment by officials of the authority.



In an interaction with Asaase Radio monitored by GhanaWeb, the finance minister said the GRA is now moving towards a more concise and transparent manner in dealing with businesses.



“We have gone through a culture of discriminatory practices by GRA. I mean, I have run business for a long time and you had some grotesque incidents, I would say, in that regard”, Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

“But then, with much more transparency, in which I know the numbers that you have and you know the numbers that [I] have, then we can reconcile. I think that the issue of the coercion of the state will be reduced and the sense of the use of the word ‘harassment’ will also reduce because we all have the same numbers,” the minister added.



Meanwhile, the finance minister said the government will continue to roll out efficient revenue mobilization measures under its flagship initiatives.



