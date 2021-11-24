Discuss your intention to increase fares with transport minister - Amewu to GPRTU

Members of GPRTU embarked on strike
Use appropriate channels for your concerns to be held, Amewu
I sympathize with you, Amewu to GPRTU over increase in fuel prices
Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, has entreated the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to have talks with the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, over their intention to increase transport fares.
He explained that it is not only the pricing of petroleum products on the market that influences the pricing of transport fares.
The minister asserted that the price of spare parts, maintenance of vehicles, among other factors lead to the upward review of transport fares.
In an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face programme, following the strike action embarked on by members of GPRTU on Wednesday, November 23, Peter Amewu said, “first discuss their intention to increase transport fares with the transport minister. It is not only the fuel that constitutes the pricing of the transport system. A lot of things go in. Their spare parts, maintenance amongst others, and the fact remains that as fuel prices increase, all of these will also increase.”
“As to whether or not they will also be allowed to increase transport fares, they all have to be discussed. I sympathize with them alright, but I think it’ll be better they use the right channels,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Head of Communications for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, has said the union will embark on an indefinite strike if the government fails to address their concerns - reduce fuel prices - by Sunday, November 28.
He said the strike is to compel the government to reduce the price of a litre of fuel by GH¢1.50.
Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are selling petrol and diesel at GH¢6.80 pesewas at various pumps.
