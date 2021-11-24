Discuss your intention to increase fares with transport minister - Amewu to GPRTU

Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu

Members of GPRTU embarked on strike

Use appropriate channels for your concerns to be held, Amewu



I sympathize with you, Amewu to GPRTU over increase in fuel prices



Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, has entreated the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to have talks with the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, over their intention to increase transport fares.



He explained that it is not only the pricing of petroleum products on the market that influences the pricing of transport fares.



The minister asserted that the price of spare parts, maintenance of vehicles, among other factors lead to the upward review of transport fares.



In an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face programme, following the strike action embarked on by members of GPRTU on Wednesday, November 23, Peter Amewu said, “first discuss their intention to increase transport fares with the transport minister. It is not only the fuel that constitutes the pricing of the transport system. A lot of things go in. Their spare parts, maintenance amongst others, and the fact remains that as fuel prices increase, all of these will also increase.”