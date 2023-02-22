Disregard propaganda on BoG Governor's health; he's in full control of affairs – Sources

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Sources close to the Bank of Ghana have called on journalists to be circumspect in their utterances and reportage with regard to the economic managers of the country.

One source who spoke on condition of anonymity to GhanaWeb Business said the country is already facing a difficult time and therefore requires extra precision in the dissemination of news on the economy and public institutions.



The source made the remarks after the contents of a front-page story from the Herald newspaper which sought to create an impression that BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, is unwell and thus left the management of the Bank to the Second Deputy Governor, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi.



The source however urged the general public to disregard the false publication adding that Dr. Ernest Addison remains in good health and full control of affairs at the Bank of Ghana.



“I think the vile propaganda should stop. The contents of the story are false and without merit. I have followed the activities of the Bank, including monitoring their Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Press Conferences both in-person and online and I personally find it difficult to understand why a publication of this kind would be made to create a false impression,” the source said.



“…For instance, If the Governor is unwell, how will he be able to stand for an hour to read the MPC statement and also answer questions from the press every two months. From my assessment, l think he is very healthy and I suggest there is video evidence available on the internet for all to see,” the source added.



The source further pointed out that the BoG Governor has attended numerous public engagements where he has delivered speeches with no sign of ill health whatsoever.

“I can assure you that the Governor is always at post and does not spend his time abroad. The impression that he is always outside the country on medical grounds is rather false and must be disregarded.”



“I will urge Governor Ernest Addison and his Management to focus on their work and not be destructed by the propaganda created in some circles,” the source concluded.



