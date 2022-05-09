0
Disregard scam titled 'Important announcement for entrepreneurs' - Trade Ministry

Online Scam?resize=640%2C381&ssl=1 Trade Ministry cautions against fraud announcement

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Trade Ministry is warning entrepreneurs and the general public against a scam titled, "Important Announcement for entrepreneurs"

According to the Ministry, there is a message making rounds on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms that "the Ministry has partnered with the African Development Bank to support SMEs by giving financial aid/grants to all deserving entrepreneurs across the country."

It also noted that entrepreneurs should not sign up to any portal as no such thing has been established by the Ministry.

"The Ministry wishes to inform the general public, especially entrepreneurs that the announcement is completely false, and the request for entrepreneurs to submit their application onto a portal is FRAUDULENT. No such portal has been established by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in partnership with the African Development Bank."

However, the Ministry notes that any person or company who responds to the fraud does so at his own risk.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below;





