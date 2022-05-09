0
Disregard transport fares increment – GRTCC

GPRTU Condemns Arbitrary Increase In Transport Fares 1 Transport fares to go up

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport fares increase by 20%

Fuel prices increase

Transport fare increases unjustified, GRTCC

The general public, commuters, and drivers have been asked to disregard the purported transport fare increase of 20%.

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council made this known in a statement on May 8, 2022.

The Council stated that no single union can determine an increase in transport fares except the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.

Signed by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, the group said, “We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for a fare increase, it is therefore unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols.”

However, this is contrary to earlier reports about a 20% increase in transport fares effective Monday, May 9, 2022.

Public Relations Officer of the Association, David Agboado in a TV3 news interview stated that the new fares took effect on Saturday due to the current fuel price hikes.

Fuel prices have seen new increments in the current pricing window as diesel is currently selling above GH¢11.

See the full release below



