Do not drink Charm Non-alcoholic Grape Juice - FDA

Charm Non-alcoholic Sparkling Red and White Grape Juice

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public against consuming Charm Non-alcoholic Sparkling Red and White Grape Juice.

The Authority in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mrs Delese Darko, said the it could not guarantee the quality and safety of the products.



This comes after the Authority and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) retrieved 270 cartons of expired Charm Nonalcoholic Sparkling Red or White Grape Juice being sold following a tip from a member of the public.



The statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday said the distributor of the products which expired on August 6 and October 28, 2021, had been arrested.

It said the FDA would retrieve any of those products found during its market surveillance.



The statement urged persons in possession of these products to return them immediately to any FDA office across the country.



“We are alerting the public to be extra vigilant as we approach the festive season to ensure that products purchased are of good quality and within the best before or expiry dates,” the statement said.