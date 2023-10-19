Do not pay for GRA services – Public warned

Ghana Revenue Authority

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned the general public, especially VAT-registered persons and businesses against the payment of any form of fees to any official.

The Authority said in line with its processes and procedures, no money or fee is charged for services rendered in any of its Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) and Customs offices across the country.



A notice issued by the Authority on October 18, 2023 said: “Taxpayers are advised not to pay any money to a tax officer for rendering services. Services provided by the GRA are totally free.”



It further added that the purchase of value books such as VAT/NHIL invoice booklets is the only payment taxpayers are required to make. This is however sold at GH¢1.50.



The general public is therefore entreated to report any incidence of extortion by GRA staff.

SSD/MA



