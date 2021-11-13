Do not privatize revenue generation - ET Mensah

A member of the Council of State, Enoch Teye Mensah

A member of the Council of State, Enoch Teye Mensah has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies(MMDAs) not to privatize mobilization of revenue in their jurisdictions.

Such a practice, he noted, does not help the finances of the MMDAs. Mr. E.T Mensah made the call at a meeting of the Conference of Presiding Members of Ghana in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



It was under the theme, “Ghana’s Digital Revolution: the role of the Local Assembly”. He urged them to create a platform, to monitor and motivate revenue collectors to increase their revenue.

Dean of the Conference of Presiding Members, Joseph Korto bemoaned the lack of logistics for Presiding Members and called on the Local Government Ministry to as a matter of urgency address their challenges.



“As a Presiding Member, there should be at least a vehicle attached to your office which can be used to turn things around within the electoral areas and the Constituency as a whole”, Mr. E.T Mensah stressed.