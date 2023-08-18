Do the right thing before we come to you – GRA to business owners

Rev. Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, Commissioner-General, GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has sent a strong signal to business owners who are not issuing Value Added Tax invoices or indulging in other ways of evading taxes.

The GRA said it will not relent on its drive to collect more revenue for the country.



Data from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shown that the revenue generated from Value Added Tax by over 90% above what was recorded in 2022.



The Authority noted that this was due to the enforcement measures that it has employed this year through its ‘test purchases’.



After one of its enforcement exercises, the Assistant Commissioner and Head of the Accra Regional Enforcement Unit at GRA, Joseph Annan, told journalists that “So, this is to send a signal to the public that it is not a nine-day wonder. We are on the field and we will continue to be on the field.



“For those we have not visited, do the right thing because we shall surely come to you,” he opined.



He added that businesses must corporate with GRA officials when they visit their shops in order to avoid any form of friction.

“We want records that will assist us to assess you pre-emptively, but if you fail we will have to restrain you to provide the data we need,” he said.



SSD/DAG



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







