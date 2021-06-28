Docutech enters strategic partnership with Canon Ghana, announcing first common showcase printing technology

Docutech Ghana Limited partners with Canon Ghana

Source: Docutech Ghana Limited

Docutech Ghana Limited, distributor and service provider of world-leading digital office technology products and software in Ghana, joins hands with Canon, the world’s leading provider of optical imaging equipment and information systems.

The partnership, in line with Docutech’s growth strategy, focuses on expanding their footprint in Ghana, by introducing the Canon Wide format innovative and cutting-edge technology. Through this strategic partnership with Canon, Docutech aims to expand its already extensive portfolio with a variety of wide-format printing products & solutions, providing businesses with a cost-effective and sustainable solution to printing.



Wide-format printing has evolved rapidly over the last fifteen years or so and is widely used to produce various applications such as banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpaper, murals, and any other large format artwork or signage.



Wide-format printing is a revolutionary and transformative printing technology that is flexible, adaptable, efficient as well as economical but most importantly it is the absolute need of the hour for businesses that rely on or need swift printing solutions.

To receive your invitation, register on:



http://docutechgh.clicklink.top/haasvxm to the event to be held on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd July 2021.