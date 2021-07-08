Docutech is now authorized, equipped to distribute the canon wide format printing portfolio in Ghana

New Large Format owner, Star Media MD with Docutech Team

Source: Docutech Ghana Limited

Docutech Ghana Limited, distributor and service provider of world-leading digital office technology products and software in Ghana, joins hands with Canon, the world’s leading provider of optical imaging equipment and information systems.

The Canon wide format printing equipment was presented at the Launch event held at the Accra international conference center last week which was attended by main actors of the commercial printing industry including; Infinite Media, Star Print Ltd., Chroma, Hot Morgans Ltd., Design Focus Ltd.



The participants welcomed finally having an international wide format leading company represented by a reliable service provider here in Ghana. The launch was a great success overall and most of the machines displayed were sold during the event.



Speaking on the occasion, Ben Gossage – Sales & Marketing Director Canon CNA remarks, “We are delighted to be partnering with such an established company as Docutech Ghana, who will provide world-class support on our best in class technology.



We are committed to empowering our partners, as well as learning from them, by providing comprehensive and holistic hands-on training that serves as a solid foundation for them to in turn support their own customers. In today’s fast-evolving world, it is essential for us to have such swift strategies to ensure our innovative solutions reach the necessary markets.

This is exactly what we will achieve in Ghana via our brand new partnership with Docutech”. Jean-Louis Feghali – Managing Director of Docutech Ltd added that, “The range of wide format products proposed is addressed to customers who print Outdoor & Indoor display printing (Point of sell or posters), CAD/GIS production printing (drawings for architecture/construction or lands transactions purpose) and Photo & fine art printing.”



To receive more information, visit https://www.docutechgh.com or call 026 714 0200.







