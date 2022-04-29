Don't parade your innovations on social media - Intellectual Property consultant cautions

File photo

Intellectual Property expert, Dr. Courage Besah-Adanu has cautioned inventors in Ghana against hastily parading their innovations on social media as they risk losing all industrial property benefits associated with their invention if that invention hasn’t been copyrighted.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, Dr. Besah-Adanu said that “often you hear that this university student has done this, and it’s on whatsapp and facebook, if you did not start the process of protection before you did that, you have lost everything”



He therefore advised inventors to keep their inventions a trade secret until they have the financial wherewithal to copyright their creations.



He also revealed how people have lost their unique formulations at exhibitions by divulging too much information about their products.

“There are people with financial power but no idea who always go and scavenge at exhibitions and before you realize they have renamed your product and are exporting all over the world without you getting a penny”, he added



He admonished all inventors to be circumspect in revealing critical information about their product to avoid intellectual property theft by industrial scavengers.