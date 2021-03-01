Don Dada makes big move to Happy 98.9 FM

Experienced, up-to-date, well-informed, intellect, concerned citizens and the voice of the people are only a few of the characteristics of Don Kwabena Prah that no one can overlook.

Popularly referred to in the media space as “Don Dada”, Don Kwabena Prah is an innovative Broadcast Journalist with 20years of experience in the media industry, particularly radio.



Don completed his 'O n A' levels at Prempeh College from 1988 to 1996 and later furthered to Rabodef Academy for a course in media studies before enrolling with the Christian Service University College for a Bachelor’s Degree program in Public Relations. Of course, his great skill in professional broadcasting is founded strong.



The seasoned broadcaster started as a presenter of jazz, reggae and later got into the main stalk and current affairs programmes. His depth of knowledge on issues, his craft and sense of humour as well as his radio sonic voice makes him the choice of even first-time listeners of his shows and he has won himself many admirers both home and abroad.



Don has worked with stations like Boss FM, Otec FM, Fox FM, amongst others and during his days in Kumasi, he was the most wanted presenter in the city.



He joined Accra-based Accra FM as the morning show host in 2018 and recently left for Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company’s Happy 98.9FM to become the official host of their flagship socio-political midday program, "Epahoa Daben” which airs from 1 pm to 5 pm every weekday.



“Being on Happy FM’s Epahoa Daben show is a dream come true that I have always yearned for a platform like this and now that I am here, listeners should be rest assured that I will only churn out the best energy in this new chapter. When I sit behind the console every Monday to Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm, it’s going to be four solid hours of speaking for the voiceless and tackling issues of National concern to enhance our political discourse and nation-building”, said The Don.

Director of GMABC, Mr. Timothy Karikari had this to say about the new development: “Epahoa Daben, over the years, has been one of Ghana’s most listened to socio-political radio shows because the show does nothing less than emphasize on accountability, charge people in authority to be responsible and live up to expectation, and this is what our country needs.



With a voice like De Don taking over this mission, all I can foresee is a nation fast-developing through properly channelled political and social views. Tune in to Epahoa Daben every Monday to Friday on Happy FM at exactly 1 pm through to 5 pm and let’s all be a part of this revolution”.



