Don Simon introduces line of vegetable milk-dairy-free alternatives

Don Simon, the number 1 juice brand in Spain and a proud family-owned business has recently introduced a line of vegetable milk in Ghana that includes soy, rice, oat, and almond milk.

The Don Simon vegetable milk is 100% non-GMO vegetable food, high in protein, rich in calcium and vitamins D, B2, and B12, and helps to maintain a healthy diet.



“The Don Simon brand has been operating since 1982 and has been in Ghana for over 35 years. We recognize that Ghanaians are becoming more health-conscious and our vegetable milk is a great alternative to dairy products and especially suitable for people with lactose intolerance. The raw materials used to produce the vegetable milk undergo a rigorous selection and calibration process at our García Carrión facilities in Spain to eliminate defective beans and grains, which guarantees the best quality and excellent flavor all at an affordable price,” says Marco Polo, the Don Simon Ghana Country Manager.



A quick overview of plant-based and vegetable milk alternatives:



Oat Milk



Created by soaking and blending whole oats with water, oat milk has a creamy texture with a mild oaty taste and packed with lots of fiber.

Soy Milk



Soy milk is made by soaking then grounding soybeans into a liquid and that is then boiled to form milk. Soy protein provides all the essential amino acids, and it has been linked to lowering blood pressure and LDL levels (bad cholesterol).



Rice Milk



A great dairy milk alternative for people with tree nut allergies, rice milk is created by boiling brown or white rice, pressing through a mill, and then straining to a liquid.



Almond Milk

The almonds are soaked and blended with water to create a nutty, creamy milk. It’s naturally high in the antioxidant vitamin E, which is involved in keeping our skin healthy and strengthening our immune response.



In alignment with Don Simon’s commitment to the planet, the vegetable milks and other select juice products are packaged in eco-friendly 61% plant origin packaging.



From oranges to apple, pineapples, mango, multi fruit, melon, watermelon, clementine, red grape, and tomato, Don Simon is known for producing a wide flavor range of pure squeezed and pressed juices and nectars as well as wines including the world’s best selling Sangria.



Don Simon vegetable milk and juice products are available in Ghana at Marina Mall, Shell filling stations, and other fine retail outlets.

Source: Don Simon

