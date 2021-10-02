Don’t close shops of Nigerians, we’ll meet to address issues - Trade Ministry

Alan Kyerematen

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has called for calm between the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA, and the Nigeria Union of Traders Association, Ghana.

The two are currently at loggerheads with threats from GUTA to close down shops of Nigerian traders.



GUTA says the Nigerian traders were operating in the retail market and ought to be stopped.



According to them, authorities responsible for enforcing the law have refused to do their work.



They threatened to close down all shops of foreigners especially that of Nigerians.



But the Ministry has asked GUTA to rescind the decision as authorities from both countries are set to meet to address the matter.

In a statement, the Ministry said representatives from Ghana International Trade Commission and the Nigerian High Commission met on three occasions to address the impasse between Ghanaian traders and Nigerian traders.



However, the three meetings were inconclusive.



But the Ministry says it has scheduled a meeting for October 5, 2021.



Against this backdrop, the Ministry has asked GUTA to halt its plans in closing down the shops of Nigerian traders.



It has also asked the two trade bodies to desist from issuing press releases until the meeting is held and issues are addressed.