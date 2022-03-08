Don’t do business with ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’ - Bank of Ghana cautions public

Public warned against money doubling schemes
‘BitCash Currency Exchange’ not approved by Bank of Ghana
Place deposits in licensed Bank of Ghana institutions, BoG to public
The Bank of Ghana has advised the general public against doing business with a money doubling scheme operating under the name ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’.
The notice comes after the Bank refuted claims by "BitCash Currency Exchange" that it had approval from it.
A statement signed by the bank’s Secretary, Sandra Thompson said, “Bank of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that it has not licensed such an entity or any other cryptocurrency exchange platform.”
“This fraudulent scheme does not reward investors as promised. Unsuspecting recipients of such messages who click on the hyperlink or forward such messages compromise the safety of their funds, their WhatsApp accounts and other social media profiles, as well as those of friends and family on their contact list,” the Bank of Ghana cautioned.
It further advised the general public to follow the outlined measures; i. Delete such messages upon receipt and desist from forwarding them to others.
ii. Remove any member(s) on social media platforms from whom such messages are received as their accounts may have been compromised.
iii. Verify with Bank of Ghana or other relevant authorities, the licensing status of persons or entities, prior to depositing funds with them or patronising their services.
iv. Place deposits only with institutions licensed by the Bank of Ghana, in order that they may be accorded the necessary protection under the applicable banking laws.
v. Review and familiarise themselves with Bank of Ghana’s notice on ‘Money Doubling’ and ‘Card Loading systems’ titled NOTICE NO. BG/GOV/SEC/2020/12 which can be found on the Bank’s website.
In addition, the Bank of Ghana called on the general public not to engage in these fraudulent schemes and urged them to report any suspected illegal activities and illegal operators to the Financial Stability Department of the Central Bank.
